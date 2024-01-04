New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday arrested four accused including two Deputy Chief Controllers of Explosive of Petroleum and Explosive Saftey Organisation (PESO) and two private persons, in an alleged bribery of Rs 10 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Devi Singh Kachhawaha, Director of Super Shivshakti Chemical Pvt. Ltd, Chittorgarh, Rajasthan; Priyadarshan Dinkar Deshpandey (tout); Vivek Kumar, Dy.Chief Controller of Explosive and Ashok Kumar Dalela, Dy.Chief Controller of Explosives.

"Kachhawaha has given bribe to Vivek and Ashok with the help of Priyadarshan. CBI has recovered Rs 88 lakh (approximately) from Vivek Kumar," a senior official said.

A case was registered against a tout or middleman, a bribe giver and unknown officials of Petroleum & Explosive Saftey Organisation (PESO), Nagpur.

It was alleged that the tout entered into a conspiracy with the officials and officers of PESO to get the work of the bribe giver (Director of a private company based at Chittorgarh, Rajasthan) done in lieu of the huge illegal gratification.

It was further alleged that the said Director of a private company would pay a bribe of Rs. 10 lakh to the officials of the PESO through a tout at Nagpur.

CBI laid a trap and caught the bribe giver and the tout while exchanging the said bribe. The role of two deputy cheif controllers of explosive emerged and they were also caught.

During the search conducted at the residence of the tout at Nagpur, cash of Rs 1.19 crore (approx.), gold metal biscuit, silver metal dye and incriminating documents were recovered.

During searches at the premises of a Dy.Chief Controller of Explosive, cash of Rs. 88 lakh (approx.) and incriminating documents were recovered. Some incriminating documents were also recovered at the premises of other Dy Chief Controller of Explosives.

All the arrested accused were produced before the Court of Special Judges of CBI cases, Nagpur (Maharashtra) and were remanded to police custody till January 6. (ANI)

