New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a regional officer of Central Board of Film Certification, Bengaluru and two private persons in an alleged bribery of Rs 12,000 from a film producer to rectify minor issues related to subtitles of his movie, officials said Wednesday.

The agency arrested regional officer Prashant Kumar and two individuals -- Prithvi Raj and Ravi -- in connection with the case.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 which was brought down to Rs 12,000, the officials said.

"It was alleged that the accused later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 12,000 for issuing of censor certificate by regional officer to rectify the minor issues related to cinema subtitle of a movie which was directed and produced by the complainant," a CBI spokesperson said.

He said the agency arrested them while accepting the bribe, they said.

"Search was conducted at the premises of the regional officer which led to recovery of Rs 3 lakh," the spokesperson said.

