New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a Delhi Police Head Constable for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man in South East Delhi to allow construction.

It was the second CBI raid at Kalindi Kunj Police Station in four months.

A senior CBI officer said that acting on information, the CBI team laid a trap and arrested Head Constable Raj Kumar posted at Kalindi Kunj Police Station for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a man in the Madanpur Khadar area, to allow him to construct boundary wall around a plot.

"The arrested policeman along with his associate who is also a policeman was demanding a bribe from the Complainant for the construction of a boundary wall around a plot. The deal was settled for Rs 10,000 and the first instalment was to be paid on Saturday when the CBI team caught the policeman. The role of other policemen is under investigation," he said.

He added that the arrested accused will be produced before the competent court in Delhi.

On April 25, CBI arrested a Constable of Delhi Police, Amit, while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh on behalf of Inspector Sajjan Singh Yadav of Delhi Police from a complainant at Bhubaneswar. Yadav is still absconding.

On January 23, CBI arrested an Inspector, a Head Constable and a Constable of Delhi Police posted at Kalindi Kunj police station of South-East district in an alleged bribery case. (ANI)

