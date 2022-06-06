Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (DME) of Indian Railways in a graft case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ajay Kumar Tamrakar, Sr. DME, Diesel Locoshed of West Central Railway in Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh). He was arrested for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 50,000 from the complainant.

CBI informed that a case was registered on complaint against Sr. DME, Diesel Locoshed, West Central Railway, Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh). It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 3,50,000 from the complainant for his recruitment as a peon. CBI set up a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents/articles, CBI informed.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Special Judge for CBI Cases at Bhopal. (ANI)

