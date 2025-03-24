New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four accused including a General Manager of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and three private persons including a General Manager of a private company after immediately exchange bribe of Rs 15 lakh, taken/given as illegal gratification for extending undue favours in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of the NHAI, the agency said in a release on Monday.

As per the release, searches conducted in this regard have led to a recovery of Rs 1.18 crore cash (approx.).

A case was registered by CBI on March 22, 2025, against 12 accused including six public servants of the rank of Chief General Manager/General Manager (GM)/other senior ranks of NHAI, one private company, four senior representatives of the private company including its two GMs besides one other private contractor and unknown other public servants and private persons.

It was alleged that the accused public servants of the National Highways Authority of India, while acting in connivance with accused representatives of the private company, were facilitating and extending undue favour/advantage in processing and passing of the bills related to the contracts/works of National Highways Authority of India awarded to the accused private company in lieu of illegal gratification.

It was also alleged that after arranging the bribe money, an accused representative of the private company decided to meet the accused public servant at a fixed place in Patna (near his residence) for delivery of the bribe amount on March 22.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused representative of the private company and accused the General Manager (bribe receiver) of National Highways, and accused GM (bribe giver) of private company red-handed after delivery of bribe of Rs 15 lakh.

The accused public servant who accepted the bribe and accused private representative of the company who delivered the bribe have been arrested along with two other representatives of the private company who facilitated delivery of the said bribe amount.

Searches were conducted by CBI at the residential and official premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Purnia, Ranchi and Varanasi which led to recovery of Rs 1,18,85,000 cash (approx.), several incriminating documents and digital devices.

An investigation is continuing, the release added. (ANI)

