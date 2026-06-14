India News | CBI Arrests Northeast Frontier Railway Engineer for Allegedly Accepting Rs 20,000 Bribe in Assam

Silchar (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Senior Section Engineer (SSE), Carriage and Wagon, Northeast Frontier Railway, Silchar, Assam, in an alleged bribery case.

According to an official release, the CBI said that the accused demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant-contractor for clearing a pending bill of Rs 20 lakh. The CBI, after registering an "instant case" on June 13, laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed accepting the bribe.

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The CBI will be producing the accused before the Competent Court in Guwahati later today. Meanwhile, searches at the residential premises of the accused are underway.

"The CBI registered the instant case on 13.06.2026 against the said accused. It was alleged that a bill amounting to approximately Rs. 20 Lakh, pertaining to work already executed by the complainant-contractor, was pending for clearance by the accused officer of NF Railway, Silchar. It was further alleged that when the complainant met the accused Sr. Section Engineer (SSE) on 12.06.2026 and requested him to clear the said bill, the accused demanded one per cent of the total pending bill amount as illegal gratification for processing and clearing the bill," the release stated.

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"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 20,000 from the complainant. The accused has been arrested and will be produced before the Competent Court in Guwahati on June 14. Searches at the residential premises of the accused are underway," the release added.

Further investigation is underway, the CBI stated.

Earlier on Thursday, in a separate case, the CBI apprehended a Security Inspector, Orient Area, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), Brajaraja Nagar, Jharsuguda, Odisha, in a bribery case.

The CBI registered the instant case on Thursday, June 11, 2026, based on a complaint against the said accused. It was alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant (MCL Employee) to allot Sunday duty to the complainant on a rotational basis.

The CBI laid a trap on June 11, 2026 and caught the accused red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 from the complainant. The aforesaid accused has been apprehended and will be produced in the competent court on Friday.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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