New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a Deputy Chief Material Manager of East Central Railways and two others from Hazipur in Bihar in an alleged case of bribery, the agency said in a statement.

"Searches were conducted in 8 different places in Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharastra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, "which led to the recovery of various incriminating documents and mobile phones," a CBI spokesperson said.

Also Read | Amit Shah Inaugurates Cyber Security Operations Centre at Assam Rifles Campus in Shillong (Watch Video).

A case was registered against Dy CMM and others, including private persons, representatives of private companies, a peon, etc., on the allegations that the accused were in the habit of collecting illegal gratification from the contractors of ECR in exchange for awarding tenders in their favour, the statement further stated.

It was further alleged that the bribe money was being paid through a chain of connected persons or firms on behalf of a private company based in Tamil Nadu that had been allegedly favoured in the tender process, the statement added.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the Dy CMM, a 2012-batch IRSS officer of East Central Railway, Hajipur, in Bihar while accepting undue advantage of Rs two lakh through a peon," it said.

The arrested accused were produced before the competent court and were sent to judicial custody, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)