New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a senior auditor of the office of Principal Controller of Defence Accounts with two others including a defence supplier for allegedly taking bribe from a businessman, officials said Saturday.

Deep Narayan Yadav, posted at the Defence Offices Complex at Africa Avenue, was arrested for allegedly seeking Rs 10 lakh bribe from the businessman for clearing pending bills and threatening to block future bills if the payment was not made, they said.

During negotiations, Yadav allegedly agreed to accept part payment of Rs 8 lakh from the businessman, they said.

He allegedly directed the businessman to make the payment to the defence supplier Akash Kapoor, who is owner of Akash polytechnic Pvt. Ltd, the officials said.

The businessman approached the CBI with the complaint following which the agency conducted a raid and arrested Kapoor's employee Dinesh while allegedly taking the bribe amount, they said.

"Later accused owner of private defence supplier was also apprehended," CBI's spokesperson said in a statement.

"During investigation, the true identity of accused public servant was revealed as Senior Auditor, Office of the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Defence, Defence Offices Complex, New Delhi. He too has been apprehended," he said.

