Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 3 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Northern Railway in Lucknow for demanding and accepting a bribe.

The arrested accused has been identified as Arun Kumar Mittal. He was Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) at Northern Railway in Lucknow.

Also Read | Indian Navy Being Equipped With Latest Ships To Protect Maritime Borders, Says Rajnath Singh.

A case was registered on complaint against a Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction) at Northern Railway, Lucknow on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant in lieu of passing the bills of his firm engaged in project work at Charbagh, Lucknow.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting an undue advantage of Rs 50,000 from the Complainant.

Also Read | Zika Virus in Maharashtra: 67-Year-Old Pune Man Found Positive.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused including in Delhi and Lucknow which led to a recovery of Rs 38 lakh (approx) in cash and other assets.

The arrested accused is being produced before the Competent Court in Lucknow. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)