New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has apprehended two Project Directors (PDs) of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in connection with an ongoing investigation into a bribery case amounting to Rs 20 lakh. The recent arrests bring the total number of accused in custody to eight.

The arrested individuals include a Deputy General Manager (DGM) and a Project Director from NHAI's Project Implementation Units (PIUs) located in Bhopal and Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh respectively.

The case was initiated by the CBI against four public servants of NHAI, a Bhopal-based private company, and other individuals, alleging that the directors of the private company were involved in delivering bribes to various NHAI officials. These bribes were purportedly exchanged for favours such as issuance of completion certificates, processing of bills, and ensuring smooth progress of awarded projects.

Furthermore, it was alleged that employees of the private company facilitated the delivery of bribes to NHAI officials in Nagpur and various locations across Madhya Pradesh.

The investigation also revealed a nexus between an employee of the private company and a General Manager and Project Director of NHAI in Nagpur, involving the clearance of pending matters and issuance of completion certificates in exchange for bribes related to the Outer Ring Road project.

In a well-coordinated operation, CBI laid a trap resulting in the apprehension of the General Manager and Project Director of NHAI after the delivery of a bribe amounting to Rs. 20 lakh by an employee of the private company.

Following the arrests, extensive searches were conducted at 16 different locations, including offices and residences of the accused in Nagpur (Maharashtra) and Bhopal, Harda, Vidisha, and Dindori (Madhya Pradesh). These searches led to the recovery and seizure of over Rs 2.0 crore, which includes the trap money, along with other incriminating evidence such as documents, digital devices, and gold jewellery.

The arrested individuals are being presented before the Competent Court in Bhopal, as the investigation continues to unfold. The CBI remains committed to upholding integrity and transparency in governance, and further actions are expected as the probe progresses. (ANI)

