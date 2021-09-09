New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday informed that it has arrested an Additional Commissioner and a Superintendent of the Customs Department in a bribery case of Rs 1.30 lakh.

According to a statement issued by the agency, CBI registered a case against Superintendent, Customs, Amritsar on a complaint.

"It was alleged that the complainant, who runs a partnership firm in Mandi, Gobindgarh and deals in the business of import of scrap, approached Superintendent, Customs, Amritsar for releasing his two loaded containers of scrap. It was further alleged that the Superintendent demanded a bribe of Rs.1.50 lakh and informed the complainant that the said bribe was also to be shared with the Additional Commissioner, Sahnewal. Later, the bribe was reduced to Rs.1.30 lakh," the statement informed.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs.1.30 lakh. Subsequently, the role of Additional Commissioner, Customs Commissionerate, Ludhiana allegedly came in the bribery case and she was also caught," it added.

CBI conducted searches at the premises of both accused, including at Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Chandigarh and an amount of Rs.59.40 lakh (approx) in cash and some incriminating documents were recovered from the premises of the Additional Commissioner, apart from recovery of cash amounting to Rs.2.60 Lakh (approx) and certain incriminating documents from the premises of Superintendent, during searches. (ANI)

