New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against three railway senior officers of Western Railways including a senior Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS) officer over allegations of corrupt practices in railway departmental examinations.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Ankush Wasan, Divisional Personnel Officer (IRPS: 2018) Westerm Railway, Vadodara; Sanjay Kumar Tiwari, Dy. Chief Commercial Manager, Church gate, Western Railways, Mumbai; Neeraj Sinha, Dy. Station Superintendent and Mukesh Meena, Private Person.

Also Read | Morena Shocker: 5-Year-Old Boy Attending Maasi’s Wedding Dies After Bullet Pierces His Chest During Celebratory Firing in Madhya Pradesh.

The FIR into the matter reads that on Feb 13 Ankush Wasan directed Sanjay Kumar Tiwari to compile a list of at least ten candidates who would be willing to pay bribes for selection in an upcoming Limited Department Examination to be organized by Western Railway.

Wasan also instructed Tiwari to contact Mukesh Meena to gain idea of how many such candidates were an available and to collect bribes from them. Mukesh Meena informed that he has already collected bribes from five such candidates.

Also Read | Jobs Coming: Labour Ministry Partners Recruitment Platform APNA To Open 10 Lakh Job Offers in India Annually on NCS Portal.

It has been further learnt that on February 17, following a meeting between Ankush Wasan and Sanjay Tiwari at the latter's residence, Tiwari contacted Rajendra Ladla, proprietor, Dhanraj Jewellers, Alkapuri, Vadodara.

Tiwari enquired if it would be possible for one of his friends to purchase around 400 grams of gold in lieu of cash, without generating any invoice. Rajendra Ladla assured him that a transaction of such a nature would indeed be possible.

It has been further learnt that on Feb 18, Sanjay Tiwari met Mukesh Meena in Anand, Gujarat and collected cash from him as motive to fraudulently arrange the selection of five candidates whom Mukesh Meena was representing.

The raid was conducted in the matter at the office and resident of the accused persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)