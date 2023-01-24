New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation has condoled the death of its former chief Rajendra Shekhar who passed away Monday evening.

He was 88.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: Man Killed for Protesting Against His Minor Daughter's Molestation in Howrah.

During his 14-year stint at the agency in different capacities, the 1957-batch IPS officer of Rajasthan cadre dealt with high-profile cases like Bofors and the murders of former Army chief General A K Vaidya (Retd) and Nirankari baba.

Shekhar, who started his CBI stint as SP (Jaipur branch) in 1972 on deputation, went on to lead the agency as its 11th director from January 11, 1990 to December 14, 1990, before he was sent back by the then Chandra Shekhar-led government.

Also Read | Serum Institute of India Launches First Made-in-India HPV Vaccine for Cervical Cancer.

He also held the position of Director General of Police in Rajasthan before retiring from service in 1992.

An alumnus of Mayo College, Ajmer and St Stephen's College in Delhi, where he met his future wife, Shekhar was an accomplished writer who penned his books in English and Hindi.

"The Officers and all ranks of Central Bureau of Investigation deeply mourn the sad demise of Rajendra Shekhar, former Director, CBI and pray to the Almighty to provide the family strength, succour and fortitude to bear with this tragedy," a statement from the investigation agency said on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)