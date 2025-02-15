New Delhi [India], February 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at 11 locations in two states, including nine locations in Delhi NCR and two in Hisar, Haryana in an ongoing investigation of a case related to cybercrime, the agency said in a release.

According to the release, the CBI recovered Rs 1.08 crore, foreign currency worth USD 1000, 252 grams of gold, and other digital accessories during the searches.

Also Read | India's Got Latent Controversy: Ranveer Allahbadia's Phone Switched Off, Say Mumbai Police; Comedian Samay Raina Gets Time Till March 10 To Record Statement.

CBI unearthed significant incriminating digital evidence and seized six laptops, eight mobile phones, and one iPad. The investigation also revealed the use of computer programs for making VoIP-based calls and accessing the darknet.

The CBI has already filed a chargesheet in the case against three accused persons under Sections 120B, 420, and 384 IPC, along with Section 66D of the IT Act, 2000.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 15: Galileo Galilei, Megan Thee Stallion, Hardeep Singh Puri and Anas Edathodika - Know About Personalities Born on February 15.

The searches were conducted on February 14.

This operation was a follow-up action, which was registered under Section 120B read with 420 IPC and Section 66D of the IT Act, based on information from reliable sources that the suspects, in a conspiracy among themselves and others, were engaged in illegal activities by impersonating government officials and committing crypto fraud using computer resources and crypto devices.

They were also found cheating people in India and abroad, by offering fake technical support consultations and dishonestly inducing them to transfer money in the form of cryptocurrency. This money was then routed through multiple crypto wallets and converted into cash.

The investigation is continuing. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)