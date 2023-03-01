New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday conducted searches in Kolkata in an ongoing investigation into the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam case.

During the search, CBI recovered Rs 50 lakh (approx), 1.5 kg gold; a list of around 1,500 candidates and property documents. The premise where the search was conducted was allegedly purchased by the Advisor of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission and his wife in the name of another person.

The case was registered on the orders of Calcutta High Court against the then Minister-in-charge, Department of School Education, West Bengal and others on the allegations of illegal appointment of Assistant Teacher for classes of 11th and 12th standard.

It was further alleged that the then Advisor of West Bengal Central School Service Commission was part of the network which was involved in illegally accommodating undeserving candidates for appointment in SSC scam cases.

The investigation is in progress. (ANI)

