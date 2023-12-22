Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 22 (ANI): The Special Judge for CBI Cases in Chennai sentenced an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer the then Protector of Emigrants (POE) to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a private person (recruiting agent) to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment in a bribery case.

The accused IRS officer R Sekar, then Protector of Emigrants (POE), Chennai and Anwar Hussain, a private person (recruiting agent) have been also fined Rs. 18000. CBI had registered a case against the said accused and others.

It was alleged that during the years 2007 to 2009, R Sekar along with others including Anwar Hussain entered into a conspiracy and in pursuance of that, Anwar Hussain collected bribe amounts in the form of 'Speed Money' from various recruiting agents for clearance of Emigration Certificates, submitted by the agents, and handed over the said bribe amount to then Protector of Emigrants (POE) and also other public servants.

It was further alleged that out of the bribe amount, approximately Rs 13 lakh was handed over to the other person for arranging Engineering admission for the son of R Sekar.

The said amount was recovered and after investigation, a chargesheet was filed against the accused. The Trial Court found the said accused guilty and convicted them. (ANI)

