New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in close coordination with the Interpol channels in the US, has facilitated the return of a Red Notice subject, T Ravindranath Gupta, who was wanted in a bank fraud case.

"The Global Operations Centre of CBI, in close coordination with Interpol channels, has coordinated the return of a Red Notice Subject. He was returned to India from the USA. The said Red Notice Subject was wanted in a CBI case at Bangalore for defrauding the Bank by forging the Inland Letter of Credits, cheating, and forgery," said a CBI official.

The official informed that an Interpol Red notice was published against the accused Gupta on April 4, this year, based on a request by the CBI.

He was convicted by the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore, and sentenced to undergo 3 years of imprisonment, after which he absconded from the country.

He was returned to Cochin International Airport from the USA via the UAE, and was arrested by the CBI. He is being produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Bangalore, on Wednesday. (ANI)

