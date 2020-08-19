Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that it cannot go ahead with the investigation in the Periya twin murder case because the High Court has not pronounced its verdict in the plea by the state government against the CBI probe.

CBI stated this before the single bench of Justice R Narayana Pisharadi which was considering the bail petitions of the seven accused.

CBI further said, ''The inquiry can proceed only in accordance with the judgment of the Division Bench. Earlier the court had orally directed that no further action be taken till the verdict of Division Bench pronounced.''

The case is related to the murder of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sharath Lal, allegedly by CPM activists on February 17, 2019, at Periya in Kasargode district. (ANI)

