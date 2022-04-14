Asansol (West Bengal) [India], April 14 (ANI): After the Hanskhali rape case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul on Wednesday said that it shows the court does not have faith in the West Bengal administration and police as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee controls them and do atrocities.

"Every case is in the hands of the CBI, which shows that the court doesn't have faith in the West Bengal administration, police, and law and order. CM Mamata Banerjee controls the police and the administration and does atrocities," Paul told ANI.

Also Read | Security Forces on High Alert in Maharashtra Ahead of Upcoming Religious Festivals.

The BJP MLA from Asansol further slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for blaming a minor for having a love affair with the accused and of her becoming pregnant.

"It is fortunate that CBI is handling Hanskhali rape-murder, keeping in view the increasing incidents. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed a minor for having a love affair with the accused and of being pregnant, we are ashamed. It is good that truth will come out," she added.

Also Read | Bullet Train Corridor: Longest Bridge on Narmada River in Gujarat to Be Completed by June 2024.

Earlier she had said that the Calcutta High Court has sought a report on the progress of the investigation in the Hanskhali rape case from the CBI by May 2.

"BJP national president JP Nadda formed a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of a minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia in West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest, as per the order."

A three-member CBI team probing the case left the Hanskhali Police Station after taking the documents of the rape-murder case.

A 14-year-old girl died after she was allegedly gang-raped in West Bengal's Nadia district. The victim's family accused the son of a Trinamool Congress panchayat leader in the case.

Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the Hanskhali rape case. In its detailed order, the HC noted that in order to have a 'fair investigation' and instil confidence in the family of the victim, the case was being handed over to the CBI.

The state investigating agency has been asked to hand over all papers relating to the investigation, as well as the custody of the accused to the central agency. The matter has been listed for May 2.

A case under sections 376(2)(G) (gangrape), 302 (murder), 204 (tampering with evidence) of the IPC and relevant sections of the POCSO) Act was registered in the case.

Meanwhile, Banerjee on Monday questioned if the girl was actually raped or had a love affair that got her pregnant.

"How do you know if she was raped? The police are yet to ascertain the cause of the death. I had asked them. Was she pregnant or had a love affair or was sick? Even family knew it was a love affair. If a couple is in a relationship, how can I stop them?," the chief minister said during an address at the inauguration of the 'Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan'

"This is not Uttar Pradesh that I can do that in name of Love Jihad," she further said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)