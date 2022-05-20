Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned West Bengal's minister of state for education Minister Paresh Adhikari in connection with an alleged illegal teachers recruitment scam case.

On Thursday, the investigation agency filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Adhikary and his daughter in the alleged illegal teachers recruitment scam under sections 120B, 420, and Prevention of Corruption Act 7.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court directed CBI to interrogate Adhikari in connection with the class 11th and 12th teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.

The Hight Court also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to remove Paresh Adhikari from the cabinet. (ANI)

