Hathras (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Hathras victim's family members for over six hours on Wednesday in connection with the case relating to her torture and alleged gang-rape last month.

The family members were questioned for around 6 hours and 40 minutes at the agency's temporary office here.

"They questioned my father, brother, and me separately. The accused should also be questioned. They asked us where we were during the incident and how we got to know about it. I was not afraid of their questioning," the victim's brother told ANI.

Asked if he is satisfied with the CBI probe, he said: "Santusht tabhi honge jab yeh sab clear ho jayega (I will be satisfied once there is justice)."

The victim's father said the CBI team gave him rest during questioning.

"They give me time to rest while during questioning. They behave well with us. They also provided me food," he said.

The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras in premises belonging to the Agriculture Department.

As a part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)

