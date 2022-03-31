New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered 715 cases of corruption against the central government employees in five years from 2017 to 2021, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As many as 1,281 employees of various departments were booked by the CBI on bribery and corruption charges, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Action in individual cases was taken by the cadre controlling authorities concerned in accordance with the respective disciplinary rules, he said.

Of the 715 cases involving the employees of 45 Central government departments, 111 cases were registered last year, 95 in 2020, 141 in 2019, 158 in 2018 and 210 in 2017, according to the reply.

