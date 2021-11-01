New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against an executive engineer of South Western Railway for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.29 crore from 2011 to 2019 from private contractors.

The CBI has also registered the case against the contractors.

According to the CBI, the executive engineer accepted the bribe for handling and supervising works executed by the contractors.

The CBI carried out searches at 16 locations, including Bengaluru, Hubli, Mysuru, Sangli, Nandyala and Rangareddy and seized several incriminating documents from the suspects.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

