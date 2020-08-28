New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against former National Investigation Agency (NIA) Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Jalaj Srivastava for allegedly requisitioning call records of two phone numbers in a fraudulent manner.

According to the FIR, the case was registered on August 26 on the basis of a complaint letter from NIA Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (administration) Ankit Garg accusing Srivastava of "gross criminal misconduct" during his term in the NIA.

Also Read | Young Scientist and Entrepreneur, Rajatkumar Dani, Is Inspiring a Young Aspirers.

"Garg had also forwarded an enquiry report dated April 18, 2018, duly signed by Sonia Narang, IPS, DIG (Int & Ops), NIA Hqrs, New Delhi, recommending therein registration of a criminal case against Jalaj Srivastava," the FIR said.

"It is revealed that during the years 2017 and 2018, Jalaj Srivastava while posted and functioning as ASP, NIA, New Delhi, abused his official position as such in as much as he committed the offence of criminal breach of trust and criminal misappropriation by way of fraudulently and dishonestly procuring call detail records of two mobile numbers on two occasions and one failed occasion without any authority or having any connection with any case of being investigated by NIA," the FIR said.

Also Read | People Can Now Find Free Stock Images on Pixahive, a New Emerging Stock Photography Platform.

Jalaj Srivastava is posted as Deputy Commandant of the Border Security Force in Manipur.

The CBI had, through a letter dated November 22, 2019, requested the Border Security Force to forward approval of the competent authority as required under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 for the purpose of registration and investigation of an FIR against Srivastava. It said that approval was granted by the competent authority for the same in a letter dated August 17.

The FIR has been registered under several sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)