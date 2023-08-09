New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against the director of a firm and also against unidentified officials of the Indian railways for allegedly causing losses to the railways by transporting Marble Powder in the guise of Alum Powder.

On the basis of source information and the outcome of the Joint Surprise Check (JSC) conducted at Mandalgarh Railway Station (WCR) and subsequent verification thereon, it was alleged that a commodity, namely Marble powder, was loaded and transported by Indian Railway from Mandalgarh Railway Station (WCR) to different parts of the country in the guise of Alum Powder and thereby caused wrongful loss to Indian Railway.

Also Read | World Tribal Day 2023: Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Launches 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' Campaign To Honour Martyred Bravehearts.

The FIR into the matter reads that a preliminary inquiry into the case revealed that Vinayak Logistics, Guwahati (a proprietorship firm), and Pravesh Kabra, Director of the firm, entered into a criminal conspiracy in connivance with unknown Railway Officials and other unknown persons, and in furtherance thereof, abusing their respective official positions, allowed the misdeclaration of goods/commodities as Alum Powder.

The company also allowed the loading and transporting of as many as 20 rakes or part rakes of Marble Power from Mandaigarh Railway Station (MLGH), Rajasthan to the different destination Stations across the country in the guise of Alum Powder (being a good/commodity attracting lower freight charge in comparison to actual commodity, Marble Powder) during the period from September 2021 to March 2022 and thereby caused loss to Indian Railways, the FIR read.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Medical Staff Allegedly Chops off Newborn Girl's Thumb During Delivery in Mirzapur, Stick Tape to ‘Reattach’ It (Watch Video).

If the commodity transported is considered to be charged at par with Marble Chips, then a wrongful loss of Rs 5,13,89,886 (Approx.) is caused to Indian Railways and a corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons. On the basis of an FIR registered in the matter, an investigation is underway, a CBI official said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)