New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against five private companies in Delhi, Jaipur, Noida, and Gurugram and other unknown persons on a complaint that these companies transmitted PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs) to victims' computers with bogus messages.

"It has been alleged that these companies have transmitted pop-ups to the victims' personal computers with warnings/bogus messages about serious technical problems including malware infection in their Microsoft Windows systems," CBI said in a release.

The employees of these companies allegedly advised the victims to install certain anti-malware or anti-virus, which are essentially PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs). As per the release, victims were allegedly given the option to activate PUPs by paying the fee online or by calling a support number advertised in the interface of the program.

CBI further said that the victims were fraudulently influenced in this manner and allegedly fell in their trap to maintain their systems properly. It was also alleged that the victims were made to pay online by clicking the link on the interface for resolving the non-existent problem or when they ask the call centres to seek resolution of the fake problems.

Searches are being conducted today at 10 locations including Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Mainpuri in Uttar Pradesh at the premises of said companies and the residential premises of other persons.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

