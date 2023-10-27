New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against Himachal Pradesh's Una-based private company in connection with defrauding a bank.

The case has been registered against Magma Autolinks Pvt. Ltd., located in the Una district in Himachal Pradesh, its directors, Tushar Sharma and Shaveta Sharma and unknown public servants.

Also Read | Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala.

According to the CBI, it has been alleged that the directors of said private company entered into a conspiracy among themselves and others during the years 2017-2018 and, in pursuance thereof, obtained a credit facility in the form of a term loan of Rs 9.85 crore (approximately) from UCO Bank, Mandi for the construction of a showroom, the purchase of plant and machinery and other allied items.

It was further alleged that the said accused, instead of creating the said assets, cheated the bank and siphoned off or diverted the funds to other accounts maintained with other banks under the control of the said borrowers.

Also Read | iPhone to Be Made in India: Tata Electronic Set to Become First Indian Company to Manufacture New Apple iPhones in India Post Wistron Plant Acquisition.

"Searches were conducted at four places belonging to the accused and company in Una, Kangra, etc, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)