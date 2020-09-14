Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against a Mumbai-based private company and others including its Chairman and Director, for allegedly cheating the State Bank of India (SBI) of over Rs 338 crore.

According to a release by the CBI, it was alleged that the accused and other unknown persons had entered into a conspiracy and submitted fake documents.

It has also been alleged that the accused were involved in the diversion of funds and cheated the SBI, CBI said.

An alleged loss to the tune of Rs 338.52 crores (approximately) was caused to State Bank of India, read the release.

As per the CBI, that the company was allegedly manufacturing the aluminum foils having its applications as packaging material used in the pharmaceutical, food, and FMCG sectors.

CBI also conducted searches at the premises of the accused/company in Mumbai which led to the recovery of incriminating documents. (ANI)

