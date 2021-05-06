New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against a Proprietor of a Tamil Nadu-based private company (an approved Income Tax E-Return Intermediary) and others including unknown private persons and public servants, based on a complaint from Income Tax Department.

"It was alleged that the accused had entered into a conspiracy with unknown others with a dishonest intention to cheat the Income Tax Department", read a release by the CBI.

The primary accused is Panchatcharam K, a Proprietor of M/s Dhiraviam Tax Services, Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.

It was further alleged that in pursuance of the conspiracy, during the Financial Year 2014-15, Financial Year 2015-16 and Financial Year 2017-18, the accused had filed e-TDS correction returns on behalf of various TAN holders without their knowledge, by amending the details of payment of contractors.

Further, the accused claimed fraudulent tax refunds in the name of various other individuals and got a refund amounting to Rs 3,42,77,901 (approx) and thereby caused loss to the Income Tax Department. (ANI)

