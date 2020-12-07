New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Unitech Limited's Managing Director Sanjay Chandra, his father and brother for alleged bank fraud in Canara Bank, said CBI.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Delhi and Gurugram. Further investigation is underway, CBI informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

