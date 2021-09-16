New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a case in violence that broke in Sitalkuchi police station during polling on directions of Calcutta High Court.

The case was earlier registered by the West Bengal Police on a complaint at Sitalkuchi Police Station in Cooch Behar.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered one more case in compliance of the orders of High Court at Calcutta, passed in connection with WPA(P) 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149 and 169 of 2021, dated August 19, 2021," read an official release by the bureau.

The official communication further read, "The case was earlier registered by the West Bengal Police on a complaint at Police Station Sitalkuchi, District Cooch Behar. It was alleged that in the morning of April 10, 2021, the complainant along with his brother and father went to cast vote to a Primary School."

"It was further alleged that 12 persons hurled hand bombs at the booth and started firing. One of the 12 miscreants allegedly opened fire targeting the complainant's brother. It was further alleged that his brother was hit by the bullets and fell down on the floor. The victim was taken to Sitalkuchi hospital where he was declared dead. The FIR was registered against 12 accused," it read.

CBI has so far registered 35 cases, taking over the investigation of these cases earlier registered at different Police Stations in West Bengal in compliance with the orders of the High Court at Calcutta.

The investigation is continuing in these cases. (ANI)

