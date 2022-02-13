New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered several cases against the accused allegedly involved in intentionally targeting the judges and judiciary through interviews/social media/posts/speeches on online platforms, maliciously attributing ulterior motives in delivery of orders/judgements.

The cases/FIRs have been registered on the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, the official press release informed.

Also Read | Fire in Kolkata: Blaze Erupts at Shoe Factory in Phoolbagan.

Searches were conducted at as many as 10 locations including offices, residential premises of the accused and suspects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, wherein incriminating pieces of evidence were recovered.

The CBI has also arrested three accused including an advocate and a businessman from Hyderabad.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here.

The arrested accused were produced before the Jurisdictional Court at Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) and were remanded to judicial custody.

Investigation in the cases is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)