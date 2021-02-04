Bhubaneswar, Feb 4 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at the premises of a senior travelling inspector (Accounts), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar in a case related to possession of disproportionate assets, official sources said on Thursday.

The CBI sleuths conducted raids in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack at the premises of senior travelling inspector, the sources said.

CBI had registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against a senior travelling inspector (Accounts), East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar on the allegations that the public servant had possessed disproportionate assets between April 1, 2006 and November 30, 2020 to the tune of Rs 1,19,19,585.

The investigation was continuing, the official said.

