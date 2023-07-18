New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Jitendra Pal Singh, an Additional Railway Divisional Manager, his wife Ruchi Singh, and another person, Bishnu Gupta, for the alleged possession of disproportionate assets worth around Rs 2.30 crore, said a CBI official.

They added that the “CBI conducted searches at several locations in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Guwahati, and Aligarh related to the accused and others.”

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

