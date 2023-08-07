New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case against a private company based in Ahmedabad and its directors and other unknown public servants on the allegations of causing a loss of Rs 46.79 crore(approx) to Union Bank of India.

The accused named in the FIR have been identified as Greendiamz Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Champat Rikhabchand Sanghavi, Deepak Champat Sanghvai, Ashwin R. Shah and other unknown persons.

Also Read | Maharashtra: FIR Against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for Using ‘Dalit’ Word in TV Interview.

It was alleged that the accused had diverted/siphoned off funds disbursed to them through falsification of information/documents and had committed the offence of criminal breach of trust, cheating and misappropriation of public funds in connivance with one another.

Search operations were conducted at different locations in Ahmedabad at the premises of the accused, including the borrower company, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

Also Read | School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh Tomorrow: All Private Schools To Remain Closed on August 8.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)