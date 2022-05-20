New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a case against the director of Amrapali developers for allegedly cheating banks to the tune of Rs 230 crore.

The accused has been identified as Amrapali Leisure Valley Developers Pvt. Ltd.(borrower), Anil Kumar Sharma, Director (Borrower Company) and other Directors/Erstwhile Director/Corporate Guarantors i.e Shiv Priya, Suvash Chandra Kumar; Pankaj Mehta; Atul Mittal; Ashish Jain; Gagandeep Singh and Unknown Public Servants and private persons.

CBI states that on a complaint from Bank of Maharashtra against a private company based at New Delhi & others including its Directors, Guarantors and unknown Public Servants/private persons on the allegations of cheating Bank of Maharashtra and consortium member e-Anthra Bank(now UBI) to the tune of Rs.230.97 crore(approx).

It was further alleged that the said private company was sanctioned a term loan for the construction of flats at Greater Noida, however, despite taking full disbursal of the loans, the project is still incomplete and the account turned NPA on March 31, 2017.

It was also alleged that the borrower company had made rampant diversion of funds to various other companies.

Searches were conducted at four locations including New Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad (UP) at the premises of the accused which resulted in the recovery of incriminating documents.

The investigation is continuing in the case. (ANI)

