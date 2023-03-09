New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI):The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against India Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) for embezzlement of funds under the Rajiv Gandhi National Creche Scheme.

The FIR copy reads, "A complaint has been submitted by an under secretary rank officer against India Council for Child Welfare (ICCW) for embezzlement of funds under the Rajiv Gandhi National Creche Scheme."

Also Read | Museum Dedicated to Life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to Be Set Up at Shivneri Fort: … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

"The Government of India was implementing the Rajiv Gandhi National Creche Scheme till year 2016 and ICCW was one of the implementing agencies of the scheme and had claimed that 5029 creches were functional in 2015-2016. A writ petition was filed wherein it was alleged that ICCW had been working in clear violation of the financial rules of the Government of India utilizing the funds released. In this case the High Court Constituted a 3 member committee under the Chairpersonship of then JS&FA WCD," the FIR further stated.

On the basis of the report of the committee, the Delhi High Court, in its order in year 2018 observed that, "There has been a systemic failure as far as checks and balances regarding utilization of the funds provided by the Government is concerned. In this regard, this court is of the view that in the first instance it would be necessary for respondent Government of India to take a view whether any further investigations are necessary and any other proceedings are required to be initiated against ICCW or its office bearers."

Also Read | Karnataka BJP MP S Muniswamy Scolds Woman for Not Wearing 'Bindi' on Women's Day, Gets Slammed After Video Goes Viral.

Secretary in Ministry of Women and Child Development on February 15, 2023 wrote to the CBI Director for investigation in the case.

The letter said, "The proposal of the Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi was examined in the Ministry. Minister for Women and Child Development has approved the transfer of aforesaid case from Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police to the CBI in view of request by Delhi Police and approval of the said proposal by the LG."

"In view of the position explained above and considering the gravity of the case, he would request you to kindly take over the aforesaid case and get it investigated at the earliest possible," the letter added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)