New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for allegedly accepting foreign trips as 'favour' from a supplier.

The Lucknow unit of CBI has registered an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Dr Narendra Mohan Singh, the then CMO of NTPC Hospital in Unchahar, District of UP.

The FIR reads that preliminary enquiry was conducted relating to the allegation of funding of air tickets one Anoop Kumar through M/s Make My Trip, in June 2019, for the foreign visit of Dr Narendra Mohan Singh, the then CMO, NTPC, Unchahar, and his wife Mrs Prabha Singh, on the assurance of getting labour contract in NTPC. The beneficiary Anoop Kumar Sonkar, made an online payment of Rs 1,49,621.70 from his bank account in favour of M/s Make My Trip, in June 2019 for the foreign tour of Suspect.

"Officer Dr N.M. Singh and his wife Prabha Singh went to Malaysia and Singapore on seven days trip," reads the FIR.

During the enquiry, it has also been learnt that one Shamsher Bahadur Singh, a Medical Representative, had paid Rs.10 lacks to Dr N.M. Singh, CMO through banking channel during the period from July - November 2019, on the assurance of getting of the order of supply of medicines in return.

It has also been learnt about the corrupt practices and demanding and accepting of bribe money, by Dr N.M. Singh in the process of selection of paramedical staff on a contractual basis for the NTPC Hospital.

Following vigilance enquiry by NTPC, Dr N.M. Singh has been dismissed from the services prior to his normal retirement on July 2021. (ANI)

