Jodhpur, Apr 2 (PTI) The CBI has registered an FIR against an office superintendent of Jodhpur Railway for allegedly colluding with a parking contractor at a railway station here to defraud her department of Rs 21 lakh.

Railways had awarded the Raika Bagh station's parking contract to Shri Aarohi Enterprises for Rs 28 lakh. As part of the license fee, Rs 21 lakh was submitted via demand drafts (DDs).

But before these DDs could be deposited into the railways' account, accused Manila Chauhan, colluding with Shri Aarohi Enterprises, allegedly returned the same DDs to the firm using forged receipts.

The fraud was uncovered during an internal railway audit, after which Jodhpur Railway Division's Senior DCM Vikas Kheda filed a complaint with the CBI and the officer was suspended.

