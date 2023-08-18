New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case into the alleged irregularities in the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Exam conducted in March 2022.

It was alleged that the question paper got leaked and circulated on social media before the written examination. The document accessed by ANI reads that the Himachal Pradesh Police Constable recruitment exam conducted on March 27, 2022, has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation for investigation.

Also Read | Jharkhand Well Collapse: Five Killed After Portion of Well Collapses in Village in Ranchi District, Says CM Hemant Soren; Toll Still Unknown.

In the FIR, a viral audio message has been mentioned in which two persons were talking to each other and discussing money against the recruitment of constables.

Earlier in May, several people were arrested in the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment examination paper leak case.

Also Read | FloodWatch: Government Launches Mobile App To Disseminate Information on Advanced Forecasts Up to Seven Days.

After the paper for the Himachal Pradesh police constable recruitment examination was leaked, the Himachal Pradesh government cancelled the written examination, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the case.

The SIT constituted for the investigation of the above-mentioned case continues to investigate the case in a scientific and professional manner, stated the Himachal Pradesh police.

The written examination for the recruitment of 1,700 constables was held on March 27 earlier this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)