New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered an FIR against the General Manager of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) and a consultancy firm over alleged corruption in awarding the tender for social media and website-related works of the different ministries.

The FIR named Ramit Lala, General Manager of BECIL; Monica Dhawan, Managing Director; Charu Khanna, Business Head; JMP Khanna, Director. They all are associated with Fusion Corporate Solution Private Limited.

The FIR into the matter reads, "A reliable source information has been received to the effect that Ramit Lala General Manager (BECIL), a Central Public Sector Enterprise of the Government of India under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, is indulging in corrupt practices and in collusion with other unknown officials, extending undue favours to private companies in the tender process by framing and changing the eligibility criteria and by expeditious payment of their pending bills; in exchange of huge bribe money from the representatives of those private companies."

BECIL, with its Corporate Office located at 14-B, Ring Road, IP Estate, New Delhi, provides project consultancy services and turnkey solutions of radio and television broadcast engineering viz content production facilities terrestrial transmission facilities, satellite and cable broadcasting facilities in India and abroad, and for providing those services, BECIL sublets the jobs to different private contractors/ consultants.

A source has informed that Monica Dhawan Managing Director, along with her sister Charu Khanna, Business Head of M/s Fusion Corporate Solution Pvt. Ltd. in Gurgaon and her father J.M.P. Khanna, another Director in the company are pursuing various tenders of different ministries and government, departments floated by BECIL for clearing of their pending bills for the already executed works awarded by BECIL, with Ramit Lala.

"The source has further informed that Charu Khanna not only assists Monica Dhawan in managing business affairs but also in negotiation for bribe money with public servants and in payment of the demanded bribe to the public servants, to obtain favours in the award of work orders/ tenders and expeditious clearing of pending bills of their company. Monica Dhawan has been paying huge bribe amounts to Ramit Lala and other unknown public servants of BECIL," the FIR reads.

The source has further informed that Monica Dhawan approached Ramit Lala for favours in getting work orders in respect of social media and website-related works of the different ministries, which were being floated through BECIL.

The source has also informed that on April 21 this year Monica Dhawan requested Ramit Lala to ensure that her company gets the order relating to the Ministry of Jalshakti and Ministry of Tourism.

She also urged him to help her in getting these works in the same manner as he had helped her in getting the work of the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Ramit Lala assured her that he had already managed the work related to the Ministry of Tourism work and will do needful for the other work also.

Then Monica Dhawan told Ramit Lala that she will send someone to meet him shortly, which means money will be sent to him shortly. (ANI)

