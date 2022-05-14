New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday conducted searches at seven locations in Delhi and Rajasthan in connection with betting during the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

On Friday, CBI registered two FIRs to probe the syndicates that were involved in organising betting on 2019 IPL matches and allegedly influenced the outcome of matches based on inputs from Pakistan.

"Searches are underway at seven locations in Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Jodhpur in connection with two cases registered on allegations of betting during IPL matches," said a senior CBI official.

The FIR registered by CBI in the matter reads that reliable information has been received about a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of IPL matches based on inputs received from Pakistan.

In the garb of betting related to matches, they are cheating the general public by inducing them for betting for this purpose they have opened bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake Identities and Know your customer documents (Ix/KYC) in connivance with the unknown bank officials, it reads.

Further, it read that these bank accounts were opened by submitting forged details such as multiple date of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials. A part of the money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using Hawala transactions.

As per information, the said network of individuals is involved in cricket betting since the year 2010, the FIR reads.

"The case is under investigation. Several suspects have been named in the FIR and the money transactions in their bank account is under the scanner," he said. (ANI)

