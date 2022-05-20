Police presence outside the Patna residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi as CBI conducts raids at multiple locations of Lalu Yadav. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a fresh case against RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and his daughter in a complaint related to alleged "land for railway job scam".

According to sources, CBI searches are underway at 17 locations in Delhi and Bihar linked to Lalu Yadav.

Also Read | SP Leader Azam Khan Released From Sitapur District Jail After 27 Months in Prison.

"The fresh case of corruption has been registered against Lalu Yadav in a case related to 'land for railway job scam'," said sources.

The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister. (ANI)

Also Read | Twitter Rolls Out New Policy To Hide Tweets With Misinformation During Crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)