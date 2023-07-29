New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday registered a fresh FIR against unidentified officials of a shelter home for girls in Muzaffarpur in Bihar in a matter related to a missing minor girl.

The FIR has been registered against unidentified officials of Balika Grih, a shelter home for girls in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The case is related to a minor girl who was claimed to be reunited with parents in 2015 on the basis of forged documents.

The FIR further reads that that one minor girl, who was physically and mentally disabled and was reportedly restored to her father, a resident of District Hazaribagh in year 2015 in compliance of the order purportedly passed by Child Welfare Committee, Sitamarhi.

During further investigation, it was found that the Voter ID cards of patents were fake. It was also found that the person who had identified the parents was a fictitious person and no such person ever functioned as Mukhiya of the said village and it has also established that release order was not signed by Mansi Samadar the then Chairperson and Renu Kumari Singh the then Member, CWC Sitamarhi. The said order was found to be fake and forged.

A fresh case has been registered into the matter after new facts have emerged during investigation, said a senior CBI official.

On February 2018, TISS submitted audit report highlighting incidents of sexual assault on minor girls in Muzaffarpur shelter home to Bihar's Social Welfare department.

In January 2020, a Delhi court sentenced the main accused, Brajesh Thakur, to imprisonment till his last breath. (ANI)

