New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Following the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a fresh case in the alleged National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam that involves phone tapping of NSE employees.

A senior CBI official informed that searches are underway across the country.

The fresh First Information Report (FIR) mentioned the names of former NSE Chief Chitra Ramakrishna, Ravi Narain and former Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for allegedly tapping the phones of NSE officials and other irregularities.

Pandey is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who retired from service on June 30.

During the investigation, it has been found that Pandey is closely related to the functioning and activities of a company called Isec Securities Pvt. Ltd.

The company had conducted a security audit of NSE around the time when alleged irregularities had taken place.

Isec Securities company was incorporated by Pandey in March 2001 and he quit as its director in May 2006. His son and mother took over the charge of the company.

It has been alleged that illegal phone tapping of NSE employees was done between 2009-17. (ANI)

