India News | CBI Registers Preliminary Enquiry Against Tablighi Jamaat over Alleged Dubious Cash Transactions

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a preliminary enquiry against Tablighi Jamaat and other unknown persons on a complaint alleging that the organisation's trust indulged in dubious cash transactions, CBI officials said on Friday.

According to the officials, Tablighi Jamaat's trust indulged in dubious cash transactions by using illegal means and also known discloser of receipt of foreign funds to competent authorities.

This comes as charge-sheets have been filed against over 900 foreign nationals who attended the congregation at Markaz Tablighi Jamaat in Nizamuddin area of the national capital. The congregation had reported become an epicentre of coronavirus spread across the country.

Meanwhile, several cases have also been registered against Tablighi Jamaat, its chief Moulana Saad and several others by Delhi Police over the congregation organised by it in mid-March. (ANI)

