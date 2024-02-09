New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered two cases including former Gramin Dak Sevak and assistant branch postmaster, posted in District Hamirpur and Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh respectively in connection with postal recruitment scam in the state.

The central agency has also registered cases against unknown persons on allegations of securing jobs by submitting fake educational qualification documents.

The accused have been identified are Monu, the then Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) ABPM at Kaphara and Deepak, the then Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) ABPM. Both are resident of Himachal Pradesh.

"These cases were in furtherance to two cases registered by CBI earlier in the matter of postal recruitment scam involving allegations of securing these jobs by submitting forged and fraudulent educational documents and certificates, etc," the agency said on Friday.

It is alleged that said accused, in a conspiracy, had forged/got forged educational qualification documents and also used the same for selection as GraminDakSevaks/Assistant Branch Post Masters in the Postal Department in Himachal Pradesh.

"They allegedly, thus, drew salaries wrongfully and caused loss to the Postal Department," it said.

Searches were conducted at two places at the premises of both accused in District Bhiwani and Hisar (Haryana) and recovered some incriminating documents.

Further investigation, in the case is underway. (ANI)

