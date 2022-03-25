New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases against the General Manager, Chief Manager and Sales Officer of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on the allegations of bribery of Rs 1 Lakh in each case.

The first case has been registered on complaint against a General Manager(Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur and a Chief Manager(Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh by the General Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur to execute an agreement with the present owner and also transfer of the ownership of retail outlet from the previous owner to the present owner, said a statement by the CBI.

The accused persons have been identified as NP Rodge (General Manager) and Manish Nandle (Chief Manager) of the company in Nagpur.

It was further alleged that the accused directed the complainant to pay the bribe amount to the Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur.

CBI laid a trap and the Chief Manager (Retail Sales), IOCL, Nagpur was apprehended while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant.

The second case has been registered on a complaint against a Sales Officer, IOCL, Gondia (Maharashtra) on the allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 1 lakh for allowing the smooth functioning of the complainant's Petrol Pump without any delay caused by IOCL in providing the stock and also previous favours rendered to the Complainant, informed the statement.

The accused in this case was identified as Sunil Golar.

Searches are being conducted at the office and residential premises of the accused in both cases.

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

