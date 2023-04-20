New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi during an investigation of a case related to the illegal sale of reserved berth e-tickets of Indian Railways through IRCTC website.

"During searches, digital devices, mobile phones containing the illegal software, incriminating documents and other details including tickets of passengers booked earlier using illegal software were recovered," the central agency said.

During the investigation, it was found that the agents were allegedly using illegal software to bypass the manual entry process for purchasing tickets, which were sold to travellers at a premium.

CBI identified the agents involved in this illegal activity and conducted simultaneous searches.

The person responsible for selling and distributing the illegal software to various agents was also identified, CBI said.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

