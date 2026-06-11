India News | CBI Secures Deportation of Cyber Fraud Accused Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), and the Indian Embassy in Thailand, has secured the deportation of wanted fugitive Ganesh Balaso Kale from Thailand to India in connection with a cyber fraud case, officials said on Thursday.

According to the CBI, Kale was wanted in a cybercrime fraud case in which victims were allegedly lured through offers of online part-time jobs and persuaded to make monetary deposits as investments before being defrauded.

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Investigators said the accused operated a network of cyber financial criminals and used various unsuspecting individuals to facilitate the movement of illicit funds. He allegedly promised interest and commissions to people in exchange for allowing the use of their bank accounts for transferring proceeds of crime.

The agency further stated that Kale utilised these bank accounts to cheat multiple victims and played a key role in coordinating the fraudulent activities. He is also accused of directing co-conspirators to arrange mobile phones and procure fake SIM cards to aid the commission of cyber offences.

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The accused was traced in Thailand based on an Interpol Red Notice issued against him. Thai authorities detained him in Bangkok on May 24, 2026.

Following legal proceedings and close coordination between Indian and Thai authorities, the fugitive was deported to India on June 10, 2026, the CBI said.

In a significant development, officials noted that the Interpol Red Corner Notice against Kale was published in May 2026, and he was located, apprehended, and brought back to India within approximately 20 days of its issuance. The agency said the swift action reflected effective international cooperation among law enforcement agencies and authorities of both countries.

Kale arrived in Mumbai on June 11, where he was taken into custody by officials of the Cyber Cell of the Maharashtra Police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

The CBI said the successful deportation underscores continued efforts by Indian agencies to track down and bring back fugitives involved in transnational crimes, particularly cyber frauds targeting unsuspecting citizens. (ANI)

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